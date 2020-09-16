Section of Military Road in danger of collapsing in seven years if no action taken

Stabilising works are proposed for a section of the Military Road, with fears the section could be in danger of collapsing in seven years if no action is taken.

Plans have been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council by Island Roads to help remove any instability the section of Military Road between Brook and Hanover Point might face in the coming years due to cliff erosion.

In danger of disappearing

Currently, the 25-metre section of road is in danger of disappearing should there be more cliff movements — with some parts being 20m away from the cliff edge and others less than 5m.

According to planning documents, it is the section of the Military Road closest to the cliff edge.

Short to medium term temporary protection scheme

The proposed works would ‘isolate it from coastal cliff failure’ and ‘provide a short to medium term temporary protection scheme’.

Twenty-six piles would be bored into the ground, going 21m deep, with shallower piles between the big ones allowing the water to pass.

In the environmental survey, attached to planning documents, surveyors said at the rate of recession currently happening, the cliff edge would meet the road in as little as seven to eight years.

Part of PFI Contract

Action on the site is a specific requirement of the Highways PFI contract. The first option considered for the site was to build a bridged structure supporting the road instead, but it would not last as long.

The current scheme is the preferred option and documents say it could be future-proofed if necessary.

Planning agents said:

“Closure of the road is a real risk unless there is intervention that prevents the collapse of the carriageway.”

Eight weeks of roadworks

It is thought if the plans get approval, it would take eight weeks to complete, but a road closure — potentially only part — would need to be put in place.

To view plans for the site and comment on the application (20/01281/FUL), you can visit the Isle of Wight Council’s planning portal.

