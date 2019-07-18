Seven weeks of roadworks to replace bridge

Gavin shares this latest news on behalf of Island Roads.

Work is to begin shortly on an Island Roads project to renew School Green Road Bridge in Freshwater.

The old bridge deck will be removed and replaced during the scheme, which is due to begin on 22nd July and last approximately seven weeks.

Coinciding with school holidays

The project has been timed to largely coincide with the school holiday period given the close proximity to the bridge of All Saints CE Primary School.

The deck will be replaced in phases allowing one lane of the carriageway to be kept open during the works, although the road will be controlled by temporary traffic lights, and temporary pedestrian crossings will be in place during the project.

The bridge is one of scores of structures such as bridges, retaining walls and culverts, that are being upgraded by Island Roads as part of the Highways Improvement Partnership.

Hodson: Reducing local disruption

Island Roads structures manager Ian Hodson said:

“By undertaking the work in two phases, lane by lane, we are able to keep the road open and reduce local disruption.”

The scheme is part of the Island’s Highway Improvement Programme which is financed in the main through a grant of £477 million awarded by the Department for Transport.

