Share your view with Island Roads on their performance across various services

Isle of Wight residents are invited to share your views on a range of services provided by Island Roads, including resurfacing, winter maintenance, street cleansing, verge and grass cutting and customer services

Read and contribute to the 2 readers' comments ↓

Fishbourne Lane

Island Roads is once again seeking public feedback on the highway services it delivers.

Each year in February Island Roads undertakes its annual customer survey encouraging residents to feedback on the range of services provided including road and footway resurfacing, winter maintenance, street cleansing, verge and grass cutting and customer services.

The survey, which launches on Monday and comprises 12 questions to cover the main service areas, is part of a range of measures used to review performance and help determine how year-on-year improvements can be made.

A chance to gauge your views
Steve Ambrose, Island Roads business manager said,

“As an organisation we are committed to delivering our work to the highest standards not just in terms of our contractual requirements but also to the satisfaction of the local community.

“We do get a lot of feedback including plenty of compliments which are always very welcome, but the survey allows us to formally gauge people’s views across wider aspects of our service which then allows us to identify any improvements we may need to make.

“It has been a particularly challenging year, because of the Covid pandemic, but as key workers we have continued to provide the services necessary to maintain a safe network. We will therefore be particularly keen to hear how the community feels we have performed over the last 12 months.”

Respond online
Given the current lockdown residents are encouraged to respond to the survey online, however paper copies will be available on request for anyone who does not have access to the online version and would like to take part.

Residents have until 28th February 2021 to complete the survey which can be completed online via our Website from Monday.

Paper copies can be requested by email to [email protected]

News shared by Gavin behalf of Island Roads. Ed

Wednesday, 27th January, 2021 8:38am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2odB

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Roads

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

2 Comments on "Share your view with Island Roads on their performance across various services"

newest oldest most voted
Geoff Brodie

Typical Island Rogues. Promote a survey today, but don’t open it until next week, by which time most readers will have forgotten about it.

Vote Up8-2Vote Down
27, January 2021 9:39 am
peter1

Before Island Roads re-direct traffic along other roads they should ensure those roads are fit for purpose; filling in potholes etc, even if they sub contract to ‘Bodgit and Scarper’ their usual practice! I refer to the redirected traffic from Tesco to Ryde; The pothole! need a 4×4!!

Vote Up00Vote Down
27, January 2021 10:42 am

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*