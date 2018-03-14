Slippery conditions for latest Isle of Wight Motorcycle Club trials

Wayne shares this latest report from the Isle of Wight Motorcycle Club. Ed

The fourth round of the Isle of Wight Motorcycle Club’s 2018 Winter Trials Championship was held at Shorwell Chalk Pit, on Sunday 11th March, courtesy of Mr Ralph Cook. The Club would like to thank Ralph for welcoming us back to what is an excellent trials venue.

Thanks also to Mark Coombes for setting eight top sections and to the Observers; Charlotte and Emma Percy, Darren Taylor, Mark Coombes, Calvin Wright and Wayne Brodie – whose efforts are very much appreciated.

Rider numbers were as expected, lower than usual – the trial was originally planned for the last weekend, but had to be rescheduled due to the adverse weather conditions hindering access to the venue.

Podium finish for British Trials Champion

We would also like to congratulate fellow Club rider; Chris Stay for his outstanding performance in the first round of the 2018 British Trials Championship, held at Hookwoods trial centre, Leatherhead on Saturday.

Chris took his first podium finish in the Expert class, since his return to top flight competition just last year.

His total of thirty-six secured a fine third place and provided an excellent platform to kick start his 2018 campaign – Top effort by him. We wish him all the very best as he prepares for the second round at Tow Tops, Cumbria on Sunday 15th April.

Lone Expert

Just one Expert rider in action today – but James Stay nevertheless posted a competitive total of thirty-eight banking ten more Championship points to add to his seasons tally.

Meanwhile Andy Steele had to keep focused in order to take the win in the Intermediate class from, with a spirited performance, Shaun Harris in second. Scott Milton (pictured above) on the other hand proved to be the clear winner in the Clubman class (despite a spectacular crash on his last lap) from Phil Chase – sections one, two and four making all the difference here.

Improving novices

The Novice group of riders was headed up by the ever-improving Dan Flux. Dan completed the tricky and greasy sections for a loss of only eighteen marks.

Robert Baker who also continues to gain in confidence had to battle hard for his second place from Robert Herzberg in third – very well done to all three riders.

Twin Shock

Nick Symes (pictured below) finished the trial with the lowest total of the day in the Twin Shock class, just two marks away from a perfect score. Jos Wright took second spot, choosing to ride his Dad’s Ossa – the typical poor braking performance, synonymous with this type of machine, undoubtedly contributed to his total – good effort though.

British Bike rider; John Townsend thoroughly enjoyed his afternoon’s trialling and bagged himself ten Championship points to boot.

Joe Taylor proved to be the lone Adult Beginner rider but despite the lack of competition, he managed to be one of two riders to finish in single figures – excellent effort Joe, very well done.

Top marks for Harvey

Harvey Grieve battled hard with the slippery conditions, but persevered for another win in the Youth Expert class – top marks Harvey.

Next meet

The Club next meet in two weeks-time for the Jeffries Cup, Sunday 25th March, 12 noon. Simon Newnham will be setting the sections, the venue is to be confirmed but will be available very soon from the Club Website.

Results from all our trials are also available there. Preparations continue for the forthcoming Wight Two Day Trial (21st and 22nd April) if you are intending to enter please get your paperwork sent in sooner rather than later – in order to guarantee your place.

Image: © Viki Taylor