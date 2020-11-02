‘The Island will wait’ message returns ahead of lockdown

As we approach the country’s second Coronavirus lockdown, Will Myles, Managing Director at Visit Isle of Wight shares this update. Ed

The Prime Minister’s announcement will have a significant impact for the already under pressure tourism and hospitality sector and cross Solent transport operators on the Isle of Wight, but we fully understand the need for the Government to take these steps to bring this national and global health crisis under greater control and to protect the NHS.

Visit Isle of Wight, with our partners, will work through the announcements over the coming days and will be here for the Island’s tourism and hospitality industry to get the relevant information out to everyone and to help.

Praise for Islanders and businesses

We can only praise the Island people, businesses and our visitors, who have worked together to fight this virus by following the correct measures put in place since the easing of the first lockdown in July.

Visit Isle of Wight will be changing its current communications message to reflect the lockdown measures that have been announced, where once again we will be asking people to wait before visiting.

The Island will wait

Right now, this is a pause for the tourism industry and we hope that we will soon be able to welcome visitors back to the Island who help keep a large part of our community employed.

We will be looking to the Government for announcements surrounding financial support packages to help our businesses once again.

Together we can help in the fight against Coronavirus by staying home with our loved ones and avoiding all non-essential travel. The Island will wait.