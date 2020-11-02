Lockdown #2: I know Isle of Wight community is up for the challenge, says council leader

“We will continue to do all we can to support residents, businesses and communities and to continue delivering vital public services during lockdown.”

That’s the message from the leader of the Isle of Wight Council as the country prepares to enter a second lockdown on Thursday (5th November) due to rising levels of coronavirus (Covid-19).

Stewart: IW community is “up for the challenge”

Cllr Dave Stewart again urged everyone to play their part in doing all they can to reduce the spread of the virus, protect the NHS and protect one another.

He said,

“As a council we recognise the impact a new lockdown will have on our businesses and community. “We will be doing everything we possibly can to passport government support to businesses as quickly as possible. “We have already increased the resources in our helpline service (823600) for residents and anyone who has any concerns should make contact with us as soon as possible. “I know this is yet another enormous ask of our community, but I know it is up for the challenge and we will do everything we can in support. Let’s do what we should, not what we could. “Throughout this pandemic, Islanders, businesses and communities have come together and shown a collective public spirit and determination to curb the spread of the virus and protect not only themselves, but their neighbours and loved ones. “We need this to continue and we can’t afford to be complacent as we head into the winter. As a council, we will continue to work closely with our partners, agencies and businesses to #keeptheislandsafe.”

Cllr Stewart added,

“When we get more details from government about what financial support will be available for businesses, we’ll be letting people know how they can access this as soon as possible.”

Bryant: Covid “a very real public health threat”

Simon Bryant, the Island’s director of public health, said the announcement by the Prime Minister on Saturday night was a further reminder that Covid-19 was still present and was a very real public health threat.

He said,

“Despite everyone’s best efforts, we cannot escape the fact that cases on the Island are increasing just as they are on the mainland. “At the start of September, our seven day rate of new infections was 3.1 cases per 100,000 population but we have seen a significant rise and that figure is now 38.8 cases per 100,000. “This new lockdown should give us the opportunity to reduce the transmission of the virus on the Island and help to keep our community safe during the difficult winter months ahead. “It gives the Island, with its still relatively low rate of cases, a significant opportunity to reduce our rates and protect our population. “But to do so we must follow the rules set out, especially not mixing households in a private setting and always remembering the behaviours of hands face space.”

The council is currently assessing the available guidance and further information will be provided on its Website as well as on social media.

For the latest government information see: https://www.gov.uk/coronavirus

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office. Ed

Image: Matt Seymour under CC BY 2.0