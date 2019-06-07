Watch: Ventnor Swifts on World Swift Day

Today (7th June) is World Swift Day. It’s that time of the year when we see the return of this beautiful bird to the Isle of Wight, with many already spotted in the last few weeks.

For those on Facebook Wight Swifts is a great group where you can share your sightings, videos and photos of Swifts. It’s a great place to find out more about Swifts and what you can do to encourage them to return year after year.

39 seconds of joy

In the meantime, to make up for the wet, windy and grey weather today, turn up your speakers, click on the video below and make the video full screen to enjoy the delights of not only Swifts, but bees and other birds on a warm May morning.

Head over to the World Swift Day Website to find out more about Swifts and events taking place around the World today.

Image: Giles Watson under CC BY 2.0