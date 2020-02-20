Tonight: Pay what you can for poignant play about young people battling with mental health

Ahead of their run at the Nuffield Theatre in Southampton, Horse Box Theatre Company present a public sharing of their new play ‘Last Night I Didn’t Sleep A Wink’ written and directed by Emily Bradshaw and Joe Plumb.

The show takes place tonight (Thursday) at Ventnor Exchange and features the cast of Samena Brunning, Tallulah Smith, Tim Newnham, Fiona Gwinnett, Maria Wilkinson and Ashleigh Mackness.

‘Last Night I Didn’t Sleep A Wink’

Emily Bradshaw and Joe Plumb collaborate with the all-female punk band, The Pill, to create this hard-hitting and poignant show that challenges the audience to think about how they support young people battling with mental health, and how easy it can be to overlook the issues people within your own family – even if they live in the same house as you.

A family is torn apart by the death of Evie Roberts. Evie has gone missing. Her family make a plea in a TV interview for her to come home. A police officer appears at their door and informs the family that she has been found dead. This tragic revelation takes the story into the private lives of each family member and how their behaviours may have implicated Evie’s death. Each of them feel the burden of her death: they have a responsibility, something they did or something they didn’t do to help her when she most needed it. Is it a case of crocodile tears or genuine heart break?

Where and when

Head to Ventnor Exchange before 8pm. The bar will be open before and after the show.

The performance is just under an hour long and starts at 8pm sharp.

Due to themes of suicide and mental health this is a 16+ event. Pay what you can on the door (donations).