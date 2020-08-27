Uptake of flu vaccinations for Isle of Wight over 65s fallen over last five years

With the Government talking about doubling up on the number of people they want to take the flu vaccine this winter, if past take-up is anything to go by, they may have a fight on their hands.

Last month the Government announced its plans for the “most comprehensive flu vaccination programme in UK history” stating that it would double the amount of vaccines administered from 15m to 30m people.

Declining every year

Analysis by the BBC Shared Data Unit found that the proportion of the most vulnerable vaccinated over the age of 65 has been falling over the past five years (excluding a blip in 2018 when it rose again).

On the Isle of Wight, the percentage of over 65-year-olds (considered at risk) who have been having the flu vaccination has dropped each year over the last five, now 7.4 per cent lower than five years ago.

The table below shows the over 65s (at risk) which fell, as well as the percentage of nursery age children having the jab, which rose.

Year Under 65s at risk Aged 2-3 2015 50.3% 41.5% 2016 44.9% 33.7% 2017 44.6% 33.6% 2018 47.6% 36.7% 2019 45.5% 42.0% 2020 42.9% 43.3% Difference -7.4% +1.8%

The Isle of Wight has a larger proportion of over 65-year-olds than many other parts of the UK – they make up a quarter of the population.

Healthcare workers

On the upside for the Government, the data also shows that the number of healthcare workers having the flu jab has been rising year on year.

2015-16 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 Has the uptake increased or decreased since 2015-16? 63% 48% 48% n/a 62% +26%

Campaign must address “complacency”

Leading academics have told the Shared Data Unit that the Government must launch a compelling new campaign that addresses a national “complacency” towards the flu and dispels many myths and preconceptions around the jab.

Under new Government plans those eligible to receive the flu jab in 2020-21 has been expanded.

Two phases

The vaccinations will be delivered in two stages.

Stage one will see a free flu vaccine made available to people who are on the shielded patient list and members of their household, as well as:

All school year groups up to year 7

All people aged over 65

Pregnant women

Under 65s with pre-existing conditions including at-risk under 2s

The Government says that once vaccination of the most ‘at-risk’ groups is under way, the department will work with clinicians to decide when to open the programme to invite people aged 50 to 64, with further details to be announced.

The NHS will contact people directly, including information about where to go to get the vaccine.

