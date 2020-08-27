Isle of Wight Distillery launch their new look Mermaid Salt Vodka

Isle of Wight Distillery have launched their new look Mermaid Salt Vodka.

Following in the footsteps of the award-winning Mermaid Gin, the Mermaid Salt Vodka sports a strikingly sculpted, plastic-free bottle, that is great to hold and even better to look at.

Mermaid Salt Vodka is infused post-distillation with locally sourced rock sea salt. Left to naturally evaporate, the result is depth of flavour and distinct sweetness – enhancing smoothness and accentuating flavour.



This delicate vein of salt creates a back note that makes Mermaid Salt Vodka an essential ingredient for any well stocked back bar – the ideal base for adventurous cocktails and distinctively smooth over ice or with a mixer.

As with the Mermaid Gins, the bottle is plastic-free, with an all-natural cork and wooden top, complemented with a plant-based, biodegradable seal.

Baker: Island is rich in amazing ingredient

Xavier Baker, Co-founder of the Isle of Wight Distillery, said,

“This Island is rich in amazing ingredients which we love to use – whether it’s the rock samphire and Boadicea hops in our signature gin, or the addition of local strawberries to Mermaid Pink. “This, however, was the first time we ventured into the surrounding seas for an ingredient. Perfect on its own over ice or with a mixer, it also really layers on a unique savoury element for cocktails that you just can’t get with other vodkas.”

Wight Salt

The salt comes from local supplier, Wight Salt, and is harvested from water collected in the flood tide off the Island’s southern coast – an area prone to extreme storms that churn up the ocean floor, releasing huge amounts of flavour-packed nutrients.

Naturally evaporated by sun and wind, the resultant sea salt retains a depth of flavour and distinct sweetness.

Vesper Martini anyone?

If you’re wondering how to serve Mermaid Salt Vodka, how about trying the Vesper Martini?

Ingredients

60ml Mermaid Gin

20ml Mermaid Salt Vodka

15ml White Vermouth Method

Shake all ingredients with ice and fine strain into a chilled glass. Garnish with a twist of lime zest, for a simple yet sophisticated serve.

Find out more by visiting the Isle of Wight Distillery Website.