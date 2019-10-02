Video: See inside what Camp Hill prison looks like now

It’ll be hard for Islanders to not be interested in taking the chance to look around the inside of a place that is so well known on the Island.

As ever the Abandoned Isle of Wight piece has been thoroughly researched – as was their planning to gain access to the now-discussed prison.

Climbed the razor-wire fencing

The crew tried many different ways to gain access, but in the end found they needed to climb over the high fences, topped with razor-wire.

Unsurprisingly, it wasn’t easy, leading the first climber having to put on climbing crampons and use ice picks to get up and over it.

Once in the grounds they found all the locks had been removed and the padlocks that had been replaced then had rusted away, making things a lot easier.

Bed and breakfast

They said they made multiple visits, deciding to push it further and try to be within the prison during the day.

Realising that they weren’t going to be able to get in during the day, they decided they would have to enter during the night and stay in the prison overnight.

“Who would be stupid enough to try and break into a prison?”

Exploring one of the buildings, they discovered a lot of paperwork that had been left behind including items like files and maps from the prison and prisoner pay sheets.

The team behind the entry have a humour about the whole scheme, as they said – “Who would be stupid enough to try and break into a prison?”