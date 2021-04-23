Watch: Ryde skatepark users share their frustrations about closure of skatepark

If you follow posts on our News OnTheWight Facebook Page, you’ll have seen earlier this week a link to a BBC segment from South Today about Ryde Skatepark.

It follows our article a couple of weeks ago about the closure of the skatepark on Ryde seafront and what those involved see as the real issue.

This three-minute segment by video journalist, Ben Moore, hears the concerns of Zoe Thompson of Wight Trash, as well as several of the Isle of Wight skateboarders.

Having in part of Ryde seafront for almost 20 years, the skatepark is used daily by skateboarders of all ages and abilities.

If the video above doesn’t load for you, you can watch it on the BBC Website.