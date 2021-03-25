Weekly Covid-19 vaccinations for the Isle of Wight

Over the last week almost 11,000 Covid vaccines were given out on the Isle of Wight, as the country braces itself for a shortage of first doses.

In the latest data released today (Thursday) by NHS England, figures now show 69 per cent of the Island’s 16+ population have been given at least one dose of the vaccine.

88,991 doses in total

A total of 88,991 doses of the Covid-19 vaccines have been distributed on the Island — 82,745 first and 6,246 second doses.

The data, recorded by the National Immunisation Management Service database, says 10,870 doses were given out between 14th and 21st March.

Comparison with other areas

Across the country, the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Sustainability Transformation Partnership had administered 906,980 first and second doses of the vaccine, only coming behind areas in the North, including Cumbria and Greater Manchester.

With the rollout only just opening up to those closer to 50 in the last few weeks, so far more than three quarters (76.3 per cent or 8,164) of those aged between 50 and 54 have received their first dose.

Over 50s urged to book a jab

It was urged, yesterday, that all those over-50s who had not been vaccinated book a jab before the rollout starts to slow from Monday.

Across the Island, Yarmouth and Freshwater have the highest number of people who have received at least their first dose 7,339, more than double the lowest area on the Island, Newport Central and Parkhurst West where only 3,395 have had their first vaccine.

How well is your area of the Island doing?

Find where your area is in the list below:

Yarmouth and Freshwater – 7,339

Sandown and Brading – 5,294

Bembridge and Nettlestone – 5,288

Shanklin Central and Lake – 5,259

Shanklin West and Newchurch – 5,254

Newport South and West – 4,996

Cowes West, Gurnard and Northwood – 4,865

Newport East and Parkhurst East – 4,554

Ryde West and Havenstreet – 4,514

Binstead and Wootton – 4,431

East Cowes and Osborne – 4,391

Ryde South – 4,344

Ventnor and Wroxall – 4,329

Cowes Central – 3,972

Brighstone and Shalfleet – 3,551

Niton, Shorwell and Godshill – 3,539

Ryde Central – 3,430

Newport Central and Parkhurst West – 3,395

Rise in second doses

The number of people having their second dose continues to rise as the focus shifts slightly to finish people’s inoculations.

Between 14th and 21st March nearly 2,400 doses were given out — up by more than 500 doses on the week before.

The vaccination hub has also reopened at St Mary’s Hospital this week, giving NHS staff and health and social care workers from across the Island their second vaccines.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: baltimorecounty under CC BY 2.0