Weekly update of Isle of Wight Covid-19 figures: Positive tests, deaths, age breakdown and hospitalisations

The Office for National Statistics reveals that in week 3 of 2021, 40 new deaths occurred where Coronavirus (Covid-19) was registered as the cause of death.

18 were reported in care homes and 22 in hospital.

Week 3 covers deaths that occurred up to 22nd January 2021, but were registered up to 30th January 2021.

Positive tests

In the last week (26th Jan – 1st Feb) the number of positive Coronavirus (Covid-19) tests on the Isle of Wight increased by 324 – a rate per 100,000 population of 229.79.

A month ago the rolling seven-day figure was 560 – a rate per 100,000 of population of 397.16. The cumulative total since the pandemic began is now at 6,227 – a rate per 100,000 population of 4,416.31.

Age breakdown

The table below shows the breakdown in five-year age groups of positive Covid-19 tests between 14th-20th and 21st-27th Jan.

Date 14th-20th 21st-27th Difference 0_4 6 3 -3 5_9 12 8 -4 10_14 13 14 1 15_19 28 16 -12 20_24 42 25 -17 25_29 52 34 -18 30_34 54 35 -19 35_39 49 18 -31 40_44 35 27 -8 45_49 54 31 -23 50_54 63 44 -19 55_59 77 41 -36 60_64 40 25 -15 65_69 29 22 -7 70_74 22 14 -8 75_79 18 7 -11 80_84 18 20 2 85_89 20 16 -4 90+ 35 15 -20 Total 667 415 -252 0_59 485 296 -189 60+ 182 119 -63 Unassigned 0 0 0

Latest deaths

The Government Dashboard reports today that the cumulative total of deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test is 194 (at 1st Feb).

The cumulative total of deaths with Covid-19 in the death certificate is 134 (at 15th Jan).

Hospital

The Covid dashboard shows that as of 26th January there were 78 patients being treated for Covid-19 at St Mary’s hospital, with 4 being admitted on Sunday 24th January.

Eight of those 78 patients are relying on mechanical ventilation.

Last two weeks and two months

The graphs below show the changes to daily rates over the last two weeks with a downward trend, plus daily figures since the end of October 2020.

Live map

An interactive map now shows how many ‘cases’ per area of the Island. This has a new function where you can tap in your postcode and it will take you to your vicinity. It’s not always fully up to date, so you need to check the date of the data.

Test results for those from the mainland using the IW Test Centre are not included in the figures for the Island.

Only get tested on the Island

Residents are reminding that only those with the specific Covid-19 symptoms should request a test – but if you are told to travel to mainland, ignore that and try again later to ensure you are tested on the Isle of Wight.

The main symptoms of Coronavirus are:

a high temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)

a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)

a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you’ve noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal

Most people with Coronavirus have at least one of these symptoms. Book via the NHS.

Source: Covid Dashboard, ONS, NHS

Image: United Nations under CC BY 2.0