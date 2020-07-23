West Wight Men In Sheds continue support throughout Coronavirus

West Wight Men In Sheds have continued to support the local community during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The small charity based on Totland Bay Recreation Ground and its members have been working in the community in different roles.

Getting stuck in

Members of the shed have helped deliver over 600 hot meals since April in conjunction with The West Wight Coronavirus Support Hub.

Members have also been helping restore memorial benches in the West Wight area, including one in Freshwater Bay that was in originally inaugurated in 2008.

New sandpit and bird table

More recently the members of the shed have helped make a new sandpit and bird table for Yarmouth C of E Primary School.

Ms Haisell from Yarmouth Primary School said,

“We feel incredibly privileged to have had the help and support of Men in Sheds. Sand play is such a key resource in Early Years and our beautiful new sandpit will be a welcome resource for our current and future classes.”

Find out more

If you are interested in joining or finding out more information about West Wight Men In Sheds either visit their Website or phone (01983) 897 352.

News shared by Ian on behalf of West Wight Men in Sheds. Ed