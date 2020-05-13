What you can do and what you can’t: Summary of new Gov guidance on spending time outdoors

As we know, the UK Government have announced new guidance to the public of what can be done outdoors.
There’s been some confusion over this, so here’s a summary of the guidance from the Government of what you can do and what you can’t do.
(If you don’t live on the Isle of Wight, please bear in mind the guidance from the council leader and tourism boss: Please ‘stay away’, ‘It’s not yet safe.’)
From today, people in England are able to:
- spend time outdoors, including exercise, with one person who is not in your household as long as you stay 2 metres apart
- exercise more than once a day
- go for a picnic, to sunbathe or relax and read a book
- spend time at sports courts, including outdoor tennis, basketball courts and golf courses
- go fishing on their own, with their household, or with one other person while adhering to social distancing rules
- drive to outdoor open spaces irrespective of distance. You can travel to outdoor open spaces, in a private vehicle, alone or with members of your own household
- travel to beaches and beauty spots. But you should check first if facilities, such as car parks, are open to receive visitors
- travel to the countryside – but continue to follow the Countryside Code by respecting the local community and protecting the natural environment
- go swimming in either lakes or the sea as part of daily exercise provided that social distancing guidelines are observed – advice against using public indoor and outdoor pools remains in place.
What you can’t do
This new provision enabling increased outdoor activity does not allow people to:
- go on holiday
- visit and stay overnight at a holiday home or second home
- visit the homes of friends and family, unless it’s to help a vulnerable person, for medical reasons, or to take a child to another household with whom parental responsibilities are shared
- gather with more than one member of another household for recreational reasons e.g. to play group sports
- swim in a public pool
- use a playground or outdoor gym
- exercise in an indoor fitness studio, gym, swimming pool, or other indoor leisure centres or facilities
- visit a private or ticketed attraction
