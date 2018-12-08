Why is Isle of Wight council spending £41k a year on Amazon? Better to spend locally says Island Labour

Julian shares this latest news on behalf of Island Labour.

It appears that Isle of Wight Council has significantly increased the amount it’s spending with Amazon. In a previous OnTheWight investigation with local Tech wizard Wight Geek, we found IWC officers had spent £42k on credit cards, but over four years.

OnTheWight has approached the council over the issue and will update once we hear back. Ed

The Isle of Wight Council is being urged to do more to support local businesses after the extent of the authority’s retail spend with US retail giant Amazon was revealed by the Island Labour Party.

Labour says the council’s spending with online retailers needs to be reviewed after the party discovered over £41,000 has been spent by the Isle of Wight council with Amazon alone during the last year.

Labour says the council also routinely spends with other major online retailers at a time when many small local businesses are struggling. The party has called on the council to review its procurement protocols to see if more trade can be given to local retailers.

Critchley: Island businesses need support

Island Labour Chair, Julian Critchley, said,

“We all accept that buying goods online can be quick and cost-effective and we all know that the council needs to save money given the austerity inflicted upon it by Conservative Government. “But at a time when it is purporting to be supporting local business it seems that it is spending tens of thousands of pounds off-Island with companies renowned for destroying jobs and avoiding fair taxation. “If our council is habitually taking the lazy option and spending money off-Island with online retailers then it needs to take stock and not just put its money where its mouse is.”

Critchley: “Difference between local businesses thriving or dying”

Mr Critchley said that in 2015 the council signed an accord with the Island Federation of Small Businesses which pledged to, where possible, use small businesses to provide goods and services.

“But it seems clear that significant amounts of money that could be kept on the Island and might even be the difference between local businesses thriving or dying are routinely being spent on companies like Amazon. “The council should be leading by example by spending locally whenever it can. And don’t forget, successful local businesses contribute businesses rates to the council which can be used to protect and improve local services. “We simply call on the council to look at its buying policy and ensure that all money that could be spent with local traders is being spent in this way. “For its part, Labour has reminded its members of the importance of supporting local businesses and I am sure they will be doing their bit to support the local economy.”

Image: Alvaro Ibanez under CC BY 2.0