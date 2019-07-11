20 medals so far for Team Isle of Wight at NatWest Island Games

After four days of competing at the NatWest Island Games in Gibraltar, Team Isle of Wight has collected 20 medals, including nine Golds, three Silver and eight Bronze.

Yesterday (Wednesday) Dan Blinkhorn won Gold in Judo men’s open category.

Dan Eckersley picked up another medal, this one a Bronze in the 5000m.

Imogen Moss added to her collection by winning a Bronze in the 25m air pistol shooting.

13-year-old rising star, Amelie Haworth, joined Fleur Orchard in the women’s doubles to take Bronze in their event.

Team Isle of Wight chairman Martin Goodall said:

“We’re having an amazing Island Games. “Medals are wonderful but we’ve also had so many competitors gaining personal bests. “Across the board it has been a great success and hopefully we have some more to come. “Our team is giving their best and that’s all I can ask for. “We’ve had great support from back home, it means a huge amount, so thank you to everyone for getting behind us.”

If you’d like to help with the costs of Team Isle of Wight competing at the Island Games you can donate via their Website.

See the Association’s Facebook Page for regular updates and photos throughout the day.