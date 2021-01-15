£6.5m extra public money for Isle of Wight ferry companies to keep them running in Lockdown #3

The Government have announced that in order to protect vital ferry links between the Isle of Wight and the mainland Wightlink, Red Funnel and Hovertravel will once again receive subsidies.

An additional £6.5 million of government support has been pledged to ensure the companies continue to run through Coronavirus pandemic, the Chief Secretary announced today (Friday).

As reported by News OnTheWight yesterday, during Lockdown #1 the ferry companies had a share of just under £5m (see the breakdown).

The funding has been secured to ensure Islanders continue to have access medical care on the mainland and that key supplies such as food and medicine are delivered.

Competition law still suspended

The funding from the Government comes alongside the temporary suspension of competition law that came into force at the end of March 2020.

It meant the operators have been able to work together to allow for essential food, freight and medical supplies to be transported between the Isle of Wight and the mainland, as well as provide a vital link for those who cannot work from home.

Barclay: Ferry services are essential to everyday life

The Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Steve Barclay, said,

“These ferry services are essential to everyday life on the Isle of Wight, and this further package of funding will help ensure residents can continue to access healthcare and essential goods and services. “It’s vital no community or region is left behind as we fight the Coronavirus pandemic and build back better.”

Williams: A lifeline to the NHS and other communities

Sarah Williams, Associate Director of Research & Improvement at Solent NHS, said,

“The commitment of Hovertravel and other carriers to continue their service across the Solent has been a lifeline to the NHS and other communities through the pandemic – myself and colleagues (including the ambulance service) have been able to support the pandemic response across Hampshire &The IOW, the resource supply chain has been maintained, and patients have been able to access the critical services that they need. “Without their support and service, there is no doubt that the quality of services both on the Island and the mainland would have been severely compromised, and patients would not have received treatment and care that they needed. “Within the NHS and care system, we consider Hovertravel, Wightlink and Red Funnel part of our critical infrastructure and have been struck by the extra efforts they’ve gone to in supporting us in a Covid safe manner. The adaptability, positivity and cheer that they do this with is something that we won’t ever forget and for which we are extremely grateful. “

Courts: Essential support for local transport operators

Maritime Minister, Robert Courts, said,

“We took immediate action at the start of the pandemic to protect these vital routes, keeping the services people depend on running between the Isle of Wight and the mainland, and protecting jobs. “This additional funding will continue this essential support for local transport operators, ensuring people can access medical care as well as other crucial services.”

Seely: Is result of several discussions I have had with Ministers

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, said,

“This funding will ensure lifeline ferry services to and from the Island continue throughout the pandemic and is the result of several discussions I have had with Ministers and officials. “Islanders can now be reassured that the ferries will continue to transport essential food, medical supplies and key workers to and from the Island. “I would like to thank the IW Council for working with me to secure this funding and I thank Steve Barclay, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, for responding so quickly to our requests.”

