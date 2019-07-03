Amazing opportunity for 15 to 18-year-olds at Ventnor Fringe Festival

When opportunities like this come around, it makes us wish were were teenagers again.

Ventnor Fringe and Lift The Lid have put together an amazing opportunity for 15-18 year-olds to take part in a unique three-day experience as part of the Ventnor Fringe Festival.

Young people taking part will be going behind the scenes to meet the artists (more than 300 from all over the world) that make it all happen each year.

Not only that, but thanks to funding from Lift the Lid project, the experience will be totally FREE to take part in.

Young Artists and Young Actors groups

From Friday 26 – Sunday 28 July 2019, a Young Actors group will get the opportunity to see a range of shows at the Festival as well as meet some of the performers and directors behind them.

Professional actors from these productions will host special intensive workshops as the group work towards producing their own piece to be performed on the last day of the Festival!

At the same time, a Young Artists group will get the opportunity to have personal guided tours around a wide range of exhibitions, working with a range of materials to make their own work, inspired by the artists they’ll meet.

Sign up now

There are ten spaces available in each group, and those who take part will also be able to qualify for an Arts Award (Free moderation and certification included!)

It’s completely free to take part and spaces are very limited, so make sure you apply by popping over to the Fringe Website.

Dates and Times

Performing Arts Group

Friday 26th July 12:00hrs – 18:00hrs

Saturday 27th July 16:00hrs – 22:00hrs

Sunday 28th July 14:00hrs – 19:30hrs (plus optional extra to watch the 10th Anniversary Concert until 21:00hrs)

Visual Arts Group