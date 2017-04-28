Arts grants for 18-30 year olds up for grabs

Tayla shares this latest news form Quay Arts. Ed

The Mike Howley Trust 2017/18 funding round is now open for applications!

The Trust, managed by Quay Arts, exists ‘for the benefit of aspiring young actors, musicians, dancers and writers, between the ages of 18 and 30, living on the Isle of Wight’.

Launch event

We are holding a launch event at Quay Arts on Tue 2nd May at 6.30pm.

Please come along to find out more about the Mike Howley Trust and how to get involved. All are welcome.

Success stories

Isle of Wight based Singer‐songwriter, Lauran Hibberd, received funding from the Mike Howley Trust last year and is set to release a new EP next month. The funding allowed Lauran to distribute her EP effectively and digitally.

Lauran said,

“Being able to distribute my music widely, and on many multi media platform allows it to reach more of an audience. This is so important to any musician and I am thankful for the funding that made this happen.”

William Hastings from Concoction Theatre also received funding last year, and with the funding they successfully mounted six live performances (two on the Island and four in London) to strong reviews.

William said,

“We cannot emphasise how grateful we are to the MHT for their support for our project.”

Grants help young people realise their ambitions

Jacqui Cusack, Courses & Workshops Manager at Quay Arts said,

“On the basis of the impact of last year’s awards, I would encourage any young person (age 18‐30years) interested in working in the arts – performance, music, writing, dance – to apply for one of this year’s grants to help realise their creative ambitions.”

There will be a surgery to assist people who are thinking about applying on Sat 6th May from 11am to 1pm at Quay Arts and the deadline for applications is noon on Fri 19th May.

Please visit the Website to find an application form and the guidelines.

