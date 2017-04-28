Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Andrew Turner is reported to have told A-level students today that homosexuality is “wrong” and “dangerous to society”.
The statement was made during a discussion about Isle of Wight Pride raised by A-Level politics student, Esther Poucher.
Turner: Homosexuality “dangerous to society”
Esther asked Mr Turner whether he’d been involved with, or would be attending the Isle of Wight Pride event in July.
She said,
“He told us that he’d been invited, but wasn’t intending to go. This is because (and this is a direct quote) he thinks that homosexuality is “wrong” and “dangerous to society”.
“At this answer, I had to leave.”
Esther: “It’s terrifying”
In a posting on Facebook, the sixth form pupil is now encouraging everyone she knows over the age of 18 to vote in the general election to help change the government.
Esther added,
“It’s terrifying that in this age and point in our development as a society, there are still people that can’t care enough about a person’s well-being to just accept who they are. And the most terrifying thing is that we as an Island consistently vote him in to represent us.
“If there is anything I can give to you from this, it is that we need change. We can’t wait, and we can’t just nod politely and respect and opinion like that. Yes, we all believe different things, and that’s wonderful. But when that belief treats a group as sub-human, and attempts to take away their fundamental rights, we can’t respect it.
“To those over 18 please do the right thing, and vote in a government that works for a society of diversity and acceptance. Don’t be complacent.”
MP’s office
OnTheWight has contacted Mr Turner’s office to ask whether he denied making the statement.
We also asked,
On reflection, does he still think this is the right thing to be saying to
1) people under 18 years old, or 2) anyone?
Is he prepared to apologise for these comments?
At time of publishing, we had not heard back.
Friday, 28th April, 2017 2:37pm
By Sally Perry
juliancritchley
28.Apr.2017 2:45pm
If this is true, Turner needs to stand down as MP.
There is no place for bigotry and hatred like this in modern society. Nobody holding such abhorrent views is fit for public office of any sort.
Island Labour utterly condemns homophobia of all kinds. There is nothing “wrong” or “dangerous” about our LGBTQ neighbours and fellow islanders.
Views of the sort Mr Turner is alleged to have given voice to are, however, extremely “wrong” and very “dangerous” to our society.
Vix Lowthion
28.Apr.2017 2:48pm
Deeply deeply worrying. This seems to be appalling behaviour from an MP who is supposed to represent all his constituents. Sadly I am not shocked.
We have a number of young, gay, green councillor candidates standing up for election to our council on Thursday. I am horrified that our current MP could think that they are Wrong and Dangerous to Society.
It frankly makes me feel sick.
We have to stand as our community and fully reject any such poisonous attitudes and set of values.
They don’t speak for me. They don’t speak for many of us.
Suruk the Slayer
28.Apr.2017 2:50pm
That is absolutely shocking if true.
peterj
28.Apr.2017 3:10pm
And also possibly extremely hypocritical, given the things I’ve been told multiple times over the years by people who know him well.
kookoocachu
28.Apr.2017 2:56pm
This has been confirmed by people that were there, if he was to have the chutzpah to try and deny it he’d be digging an even bigger hole for himself.
This is not a voice that belongs in parliament and it is not a voice that should be represent the Island. I can’t wait for a statement from him.
Richard
28.Apr.2017 3:11pm
this man is a complete Moron he is totally out of touch with the modern world he is completely useless as an MP and now he has proved he is also a bigot these things are not what anyone expects from an MP he should do the right thing and stand down and crawl back under the rock he came from. I am not asking him to agree with homosexuality but accept that this is what some people he represents are, it is not a choice for them it is the way they are.
zebedee
28.Apr.2017 3:18pm
I am not a fan of Andrew Turner. I do not think he fights for the Isle of Wight with sufficient passion. I will not be voting for him.
But this is not because of his views on homosexuality which I respect.
There was a free vote on gay marriage organised by David Cameron and the majority won.
Democracy in action. Do not tell Mr Turner his views are wrong. They are his views and unlike Tim Farron he has the balls to state them.
I will be voting Green so am disappointed Vix Lothian has such a blinkered view on this.
Jake Gully
28.Apr.2017 3:19pm
If this is confirmed Andrew Turner must stand down and be deselected – truely abhorrent views in 2017. Personal and private views are his own concern, but making statements in a public forum as our member of parliament is not acceptable.