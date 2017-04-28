Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Andrew Turner is reported to have told A-level students today that homosexuality is “wrong” and “dangerous to society”.

The statement was made during a discussion about Isle of Wight Pride raised by A-Level politics student, Esther Poucher.

Turner: Homosexuality “dangerous to society”

Esther asked Mr Turner whether he’d been involved with, or would be attending the Isle of Wight Pride event in July.

She said,

“He told us that he’d been invited, but wasn’t intending to go. This is because (and this is a direct quote) he thinks that homosexuality is “wrong” and “dangerous to society”. “At this answer, I had to leave.”

Esther: “It’s terrifying”

In a posting on Facebook, the sixth form pupil is now encouraging everyone she knows over the age of 18 to vote in the general election to help change the government.

Esther added,

“It’s terrifying that in this age and point in our development as a society, there are still people that can’t care enough about a person’s well-being to just accept who they are. And the most terrifying thing is that we as an Island consistently vote him in to represent us. “If there is anything I can give to you from this, it is that we need change. We can’t wait, and we can’t just nod politely and respect and opinion like that. Yes, we all believe different things, and that’s wonderful. But when that belief treats a group as sub-human, and attempts to take away their fundamental rights, we can’t respect it. “To those over 18 please do the right thing, and vote in a government that works for a society of diversity and acceptance. Don’t be complacent.”

MP’s office

OnTheWight has contacted Mr Turner’s office to ask whether he denied making the statement.

We also asked,

On reflection, does he still think this is the right thing to be saying to

1) people under 18 years old, or 2) anyone?

Is he prepared to apologise for these comments?

At time of publishing, we had not heard back.