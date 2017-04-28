Find out --> Who wants your vote <-- on 4th May

Homosexuality ‘wrong’ and ‘dangerous to society’ says Isle of Wight MP to college students

While visiting A-level students today (that’s 2017), Isle of Wight MP Andrew Turner is said by one of the students there to have told them that Homosexuality was ‘wrong’ and ‘dangerous to society’. Here’s the detail.

Read and contribute to the 8 readers' comments ↓

Andrew Turner MP puppy

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Andrew Turner is reported to have told A-level students today that homosexuality is “wrong” and “dangerous to society”.

The statement was made during a discussion about Isle of Wight Pride raised by A-Level politics student, Esther Poucher.

Turner: Homosexuality “dangerous to society”
Esther asked Mr Turner whether he’d been involved with, or would be attending the Isle of Wight Pride event in July.

She said,

“He told us that he’d been invited, but wasn’t intending to go. This is because (and this is a direct quote) he thinks that homosexuality is “wrong” and “dangerous to society”.

“At this answer, I had to leave.”

Esther: “It’s terrifying”
In a posting on Facebook, the sixth form pupil is now encouraging everyone she knows over the age of 18 to vote in the general election to help change the government.

Esther added,

“It’s terrifying that in this age and point in our development as a society, there are still people that can’t care enough about a person’s well-being to just accept who they are. And the most terrifying thing is that we as an Island consistently vote him in to represent us.

“If there is anything I can give to you from this, it is that we need change. We can’t wait, and we can’t just nod politely and respect and opinion like that. Yes, we all believe different things, and that’s wonderful. But when that belief treats a group as sub-human, and attempts to take away their fundamental rights, we can’t respect it.

“To those over 18 please do the right thing, and vote in a government that works for a society of diversity and acceptance. Don’t be complacent.”

MP’s office
OnTheWight has contacted Mr Turner’s office to ask whether he denied making the statement.

We also asked,

On reflection, does he still think this is the right thing to be saying to
1) people under 18 years old, or 2) anyone?
Is he prepared to apologise for these comments?

At time of publishing, we had not heard back.

Friday, 28th April, 2017 2:37pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2ff6

Filed under: Featured, Government, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Print Friendly

.

8 Comments

  1. juliancritchley


    28.Apr.2017 2:45pm

    If this is true, Turner needs to stand down as MP.

    There is no place for bigotry and hatred like this in modern society. Nobody holding such abhorrent views is fit for public office of any sort.

    Island Labour utterly condemns homophobia of all kinds. There is nothing “wrong” or “dangerous” about our LGBTQ neighbours and fellow islanders.

    Views of the sort Mr Turner is alleged to have given voice to are, however, extremely “wrong” and very “dangerous” to our society.

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

  2. Vix Lowthion


    28.Apr.2017 2:48pm

    Deeply deeply worrying. This seems to be appalling behaviour from an MP who is supposed to represent all his constituents. Sadly I am not shocked.
    We have a number of young, gay, green councillor candidates standing up for election to our council on Thursday. I am horrified that our current MP could think that they are Wrong and Dangerous to Society.
    It frankly makes me feel sick.
    We have to stand as our community and fully reject any such poisonous attitudes and set of values.
    They don’t speak for me. They don’t speak for many of us.

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

  3. Suruk the Slayer


    28.Apr.2017 2:50pm

    That is absolutely shocking if true.

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

  4. kookoocachu


    28.Apr.2017 2:56pm

    This has been confirmed by people that were there, if he was to have the chutzpah to try and deny it he’d be digging an even bigger hole for himself.
    This is not a voice that belongs in parliament and it is not a voice that should be represent the Island. I can’t wait for a statement from him.

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

  5. Richard


    28.Apr.2017 3:11pm

    this man is a complete Moron he is totally out of touch with the modern world he is completely useless as an MP and now he has proved he is also a bigot these things are not what anyone expects from an MP he should do the right thing and stand down and crawl back under the rock he came from. I am not asking him to agree with homosexuality but accept that this is what some people he represents are, it is not a choice for them it is the way they are.

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

  6. zebedee


    28.Apr.2017 3:18pm

    I am not a fan of Andrew Turner. I do not think he fights for the Isle of Wight with sufficient passion. I will not be voting for him.

    But this is not because of his views on homosexuality which I respect.
    There was a free vote on gay marriage organised by David Cameron and the majority won.
    Democracy in action. Do not tell Mr Turner his views are wrong. They are his views and unlike Tim Farron he has the balls to state them.

    I will be voting Green so am disappointed Vix Lothian has such a blinkered view on this.

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

  7. Jake Gully


    28.Apr.2017 3:19pm

    If this is confirmed Andrew Turner must stand down and be deselected – truely abhorrent views in 2017. Personal and private views are his own concern, but making statements in a public forum as our member of parliament is not acceptable.

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

Add comment

Login to your account.
If you do not have an account, reserve your own name and receive exclusive special offers - just sign up for an On The Wight account

.

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*