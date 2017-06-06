Aspire Ryde in line for Queen’s Award for Voluntary Services

Heath Monaghan, Leader of Aspire Ryde, shares this brilliant news. Ed

Buckingham Palace announced on Friday 2 June 2017 that Aspire Ryde were to become recipients of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Services (QAVS) for 2017.

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service is the highest award given to local volunteer groups across the UK to recognise outstanding work done in their own communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate the anniversary of the Queen’s Coronation. It is the MBE for volunteer groups!

Nominated by Mayor of Ryde

Aspire Ryde were nominated for their volunteer work in the community by the Mayor of Ryde Councilor Henry Adams, who said,

“Since its founding Aspire Ryde have reached out and developed community services benefiting the town of Ryde and making it a better place to belong.”

Breathing life into former church building

Aspire Ryde is a relatively new charity that was developed by Heath Monaghan and his team to breath new life into the redundant former church building turning it into a much needed community centre. Heath who is founder and leader of the organization said,

“Ryde needed a community heart and we asked the question about what was to happen to this important landmark building. It has been great to see the local community flock there to help to develop the project with about 120 regular volunteers committing their time to make it thriving and a vibrant heart to the community. “Our volunteers are fantastic individuals but together they are an amazing team with a heart for helping others. “We are honored and delighted to have been acknowledged for our work within the local community benefitting thousands of people each month from Ryde and across the Island. This award is really a celebration of each and everyone of our amazing volunteers over the last three years who have worked tirelessly and selflessly to serve others.”

Julie Monaghan project volunteer coordinator said

“We are so pleased to receive this award it recognizes the hard work and dedication of our team of volunteers who deserve this the highest honour they can receive. “We will celebrate with a party later in the year when we receive the award for from the Queen’s representative here on the Island.”

Louise Randal an Aspire Ryde volunteer when asked why she volunteers at Aspire said

“I believe in what we do and have caught the vision for a community that supports each other in a safe space, where I can try new ideas and projects, the other volunteers have become like family for me.”

Image: © Aspire celebrating third birthday

