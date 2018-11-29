Beautiful porcelain by Sue Paraskeva and work by guest artists for sale this Saturday and late night Thursday

Head to Ryde this Saturday for a chance to see inside Sue Paraskeva’s porcelain workshop, where she and four guest artists will be showcasing a wonderful selection of porcelain, contemporary artwork, glass brooches, abstract prints and handmade organic skincare.

Tucked away off Green Street in an old Coach House you’ll find P. Clay Co., Sue’s porcelain workshop and first floor gallery.



Image: © Julian Winslow

It will be open this Saturday, 1st December, between 10am-5pm and then again next Thursday, 6th December between 6-9pm for Ryde’s late night shopping event.

If you can’t make it along this week, Sue’s work can be purchased online and her studio is available to visit at selected opening times and by appointment.

Click through the photos below for a flavour of what to expect from the guest artists.

Click on image to see larger version







Image: © Holly Jolliffe



Where and when

You can visit the Sue and the guest artists at P. Clay Co, 22a Green Street, Ryde PO33 2SQ.

The studio is open 10am-5pm on Saturday (1st December) and then again until 6-9pm on Thursday 6th December.

See Sue Paraskeva’s Website for more details or her shop to purchase items online.

