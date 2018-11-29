Beautiful porcelain by Sue Paraskeva and work by guest artists for sale this Saturday and late night Thursday

This Saturday (1st December) and late night Thursday (6th) Sue Paraskeva’s porcelain workshop will be open to the public as she, and four guest artists, showcase a wonderful selection of porcelain, contemporary artwork, glass brooches, abstract prints and handmade organic skincare.

P Clay inside

Head to Ryde this Saturday for a chance to see inside Sue Paraskeva’s porcelain workshop, where she and four guest artists will be showcasing a wonderful selection of porcelain, contemporary artwork, glass brooches, abstract prints and handmade organic skincare.

Tucked away off Green Street in an old Coach House you’ll find P. Clay Co., Sue’s porcelain workshop and first floor gallery.

Bowls by Sue Paraskeva
Image: © Julian Winslow

It will be open this Saturday, 1st December, between 10am-5pm and then again next Thursday, 6th December between 6-9pm for Ryde’s late night shopping event.

If you can’t make it along this week, Sue’s work can be purchased online and her studio is available to visit at selected opening times and by appointment.

Click through the photos below for a flavour of what to expect from the guest artists.

Aventurine and Black Pins by Andrea Walsh
Work by Laura Hathaway
Abi Wheeler's work by Holly Jolliffe
Image: © Holly Jolliffe
Hieronta Aroma Skincare

Where and when
You can visit the Sue and the guest artists at P. Clay Co, 22a Green Street, Ryde PO33 2SQ.

The studio is open 10am-5pm on Saturday (1st December) and then again until 6-9pm on Thursday 6th December.

P. Clay Co. Exterior

See Sue Paraskeva’s Website for more details or her shop to purchase items online.

Our thanks to Sue Paraskeva for sponsoring this feature. Please support them, as they and other businesses taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free.

Sponsored feature

Thursday, 29th November, 2018 6:59pm

By

