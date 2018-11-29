Isle of Wight’s CHAMPS star in new short film alongside Ana De Armas

Still one of my all-time favourite bands, Isle of Wight’s CHAMPS, have been keeping themselves very busy this autumn.

You might not have seen them play live at festivals or on tour this year, but in between recording lots of great new music (more on that later), the brothers from Niton have been involved with the making of a new short film that is due to be released next February.

Entering Red

Being premiered in Milan and showing at the Venice Film Festival, Entering Red stars the wonderful Cuban actress, Ana De Armas (Blade Runner 2049 / War Dogs etc).

‘3,000 Miles’ from the Vamala Album by CHAMPS is the main sound track of this 45 minute short film, which also features Michael and David Champion playing themselves.

How they got involved

Mike told OnTheWight how they got involved,

“It came about because Matteo Garrone, the director, heard our song on the radio in France. They’d actually already chosen a song for the film, but quickly replaced it because he thought ‘3,000 Miles’ was a better fit. “We’ve turned a few commercial things down, but we love Campari, the brand and its image, saw the script and felt it was pretty fitting, and who can turn down a week in Milan?”

The Isle of Wight duo will also be playing a live set at the premiere in February.

Great to work with

When asked what it was like to be involved with the filming, Mike goes on to say,

“Ana de Armas was so friendly and made us feel totally comfortable in what could have been a pretty intense situation for non-actors.”

New music on the way

CHAMPS have a new single due out 21st January 2019 – watch this space for more detail soon.

Follow CHAMPS on Facebook, Twitter, Insta and via their

Website.