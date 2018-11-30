Free parking in some Isle of Wight car parks this Saturday

The council share this latest news. Ed

Long stay car parks across the Island will be free for shoppers between 12pm and 6pm on Small Business Saturday (1 December).

The Isle of Wight Council is supporting the event which provides a boost to local independent shops in the lead up to Christmas.

Small Business Saturday was first held in the UK in 2013 with the aim of encouraging people to shop local and support small businesses in their communities. The council has taken part in Small Business Saturday since it started, providing free parking in its main car parks.

Ward: “Really important we support our high streets”

Cllr Ian Ward, Cabinet member for infrastructure and transport, said,

“It is really important that we support our high streets which are vital to our local communities and we are really pleased to be able to provide free parking for shoppers. “There are some wonderful independent businesses in our towns and villages, so please take the opportunity to see what is on offer and start your Christmas shopping by buying local this Small Business Saturday.”

All long stay car parks run by the council will be free of charge between 12pm and 6pm on Saturday 1 December. A full list of car parks can be found here.

Free parking for Ventnorville

In addition, car parks in Ventnor (enforced by the Isle of Wight Council on behalf of Ventnor Town Council – not the central car park) will be free between 8am and 6pm.

Pier Square car park in Yarmouth (enforced by the Isle of Wight Council on behalf of Yarmouth Harbour Commission) will also be free between 12pm and 6pm.

To find out more about Small Business Saturday, please visit the Website.