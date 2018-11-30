Free parking in some Isle of Wight car parks this Saturday

You can park for free for part of the day in many of the Isle of Wight council car parks for Small Business Saturday tomorrow – but make sure you’re in the right one before walking off without buying a ticket.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Free parking

The council share this latest news. Ed

Long stay car parks across the Island will be free for shoppers between 12pm and 6pm on Small Business Saturday (1 December).

The Isle of Wight Council is supporting the event which provides a boost to local independent shops in the lead up to Christmas.

Small Business Saturday was first held in the UK in 2013 with the aim of encouraging people to shop local and support small businesses in their communities. The council has taken part in Small Business Saturday since it started, providing free parking in its main car parks.

Ward: “Really important we support our high streets”
Cllr Ian Ward, Cabinet member for infrastructure and transport, said,

“It is really important that we support our high streets which are vital to our local communities and we are really pleased to be able to provide free parking for shoppers.

“There are some wonderful independent businesses in our towns and villages, so please take the opportunity to see what is on offer and start your Christmas shopping by buying local this Small Business Saturday.”

All long stay car parks run by the council will be free of charge between 12pm and 6pm on Saturday 1 December. A full list of car parks can be found here.

Free parking for Ventnorville
In addition, car parks in Ventnor (enforced by the Isle of Wight Council on behalf of Ventnor Town Council – not the central car park) will be free between 8am and 6pm.

Pier Square car park in Yarmouth (enforced by the Isle of Wight Council on behalf of Yarmouth Harbour Commission) will also be free between 12pm and 6pm.

To find out more about Small Business Saturday, please visit the Website.

Friday, 30th November, 2018 11:08am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lUI

Filed under: Business, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Retail

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*