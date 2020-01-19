Belgrave Road landslide: Island Roads advise evacuation for at least one property (photos)

Island Roads have reinforced the road closure with steel fencing and advised evacuation of at least one property

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

belgrave road landslide at night shot

Following further movement in the Belgrave Road landslide, Island Roads have now closed a section of the road to pedestrians as well as vehicles.

Steel fencing has been placed at either side of the movement and Island Roads staff remain on site monitoring the situation.

A spokesperson for Island Roads said,

“In response to both continued movement of the wall and because people have entered the site over the weekend, we are today reinforcing the road closure by erecting steel fencing.

“This measure will also offer properties below [Esplanade Road] some additional protection from falling debris.”

Belgrave Road landslide - Sunday 19th January 2020

Evacuation advised
Island Roads also say they have advised the council to make arrangements for the evacuation of an occupied property that could be affected.

The spokesperson added,

“With the Isle of Wight Council, we will take whatever measures are necessary in the interests of public safety as the wall remains in danger of further collapse.”

Belgrave Road landslide - Sunday 19th January 2020

They finished by saying,

“In the interest of safety, we would ask members of the public to respect the road closure in place.”

Sunday, 19th January, 2020 6:55pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2npQ

Filed under: Featured, Isle of Wight Council, Roads, South Wight, Ventnor

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*