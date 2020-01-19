Belgrave Road landslide: Island Roads advise evacuation for at least one property (photos)

Following further movement in the Belgrave Road landslide, Island Roads have now closed a section of the road to pedestrians as well as vehicles.

Steel fencing has been placed at either side of the movement and Island Roads staff remain on site monitoring the situation.

A spokesperson for Island Roads said,

“In response to both continued movement of the wall and because people have entered the site over the weekend, we are today reinforcing the road closure by erecting steel fencing. “This measure will also offer properties below [Esplanade Road] some additional protection from falling debris.”

Evacuation advised

Island Roads also say they have advised the council to make arrangements for the evacuation of an occupied property that could be affected.

The spokesperson added,

“With the Isle of Wight Council, we will take whatever measures are necessary in the interests of public safety as the wall remains in danger of further collapse.”

They finished by saying,