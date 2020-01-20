Island Line Trains: Hourly service this morning and advance warning of bus replacement

Passengers should allow more time for their journeys if making ongoing transport connections

island line train at ryde pier head station

Due to maintenance work, buses will replace trains on Island Line next weekend, 25th and 26th January 2020.

Journey times will be extended so passengers should allow more time between stations to make ongoing connections.

Be aware that cycles, prams and bulky luggage cannot be taken on the bus replacement service.

Hourly service
As of Monday morning (20th) Island Line is operating an hourly service. Normal service is expected to return after midday.

– Trains will depart from Shanklin at xx:18

– Trains will depart from Ryde Pier Head at xx:49

For further details nearer the time, see the South Western Railways Website.

Image: tompagenet under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 20th January, 2020 8:26am

By

