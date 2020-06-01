Bembridge Harbour Trust seeks several new Trustees with variety of skills and interests

Jeremy Gully from Bembridge Harbour Trust shares this latest appeal for Trustees. Ed

Bembridge Harbour Trust is a charity with the mission to preserve and enhance Bembridge Harbour, including its approaches and setting, for the benefit of all its users, visitors and the communities of Bembridge and St Helens.

We are looking to further increase our skill base, experience and representativeness by recruiting several new Trustees.

Contribute to the Charitable Objective

Our existing Trustees are drawn from a wide variety of backgrounds, skills and interests, united by a love of Bembridge Harbour and an appreciation of the vital importance this fragile resource plays in the life of our community.

That is the main qualification we are looking for, along with any relevant connection, skill, qualification, experience or interest that would in any way contribute to our Charitable Objective. We invite applications from anyone over 18 who feels they have something to contribute.

Find out more

To find out more about us, please look at our Website, talk directly to any of our existing Trustees if you already know one of us, or email us to arrange an exploratory chat if you don’t.

If you do decide to apply, please write to us with the following information:

Name: Address(es) – nearby or elsewhere: The best way(s) to contact you: Occupation(s) – present and past as relevant: Describe your connection to Bembridge Harbour (in as much or as little detail as you like): Explain (similarly) what skills, qualifications, experiences and interests you would like to bring to the role: Why would you like to be a Trustee?

Get in touch asap

We will be arranging interviews – either in person or by video link – as we receive suitable applications. We therefore urge you to reply as soon as possible.

We look forward to hearing from you.

The Trustees; Jeremy Gully (chair), Felix Hetherington (secretary), Chris Attrill, Jonathan Bacon, William Bland (co-opted), Norman Marshall , John Raymond, Sara Smith.