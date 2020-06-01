The Phoenix Project partially reopens and instantly has a positive impact on users

The Phoenix Project, which provides services for adults with learning disabilities and autism on the Isle of Wight, has seen a partial reopening of services at their main building in Ryde.

In line with both Government and Isle of Wight council guidelines the organisations has sourced the correct PPE and are supporting staff and service users to adopt appropriate social distancing.

Sessions have a positive impact

Feedback from parents and carers reassured those working at The Phoenix Project that they’re happy with the safety measures put in place and the sessions have had a positive impact on those who have attended.

Sam Whittingham told News OnTheWight,

“Initially this is to support those individuals where there is a real risk of their mental health being severely affected by the lockdown or those whose families are their main carers and greatly need respite. “Currently this will only be in the form of 1-1 support, with individuals this week enjoying the sun and doing some gardening, woodwork, baking and crafts.”

Huge boost

She went on to say,

“It’s been a really challenging time for everyone the last few months, we know some people haven’t been able to leave the house at all since lockdown began. “This has obviously left people feeling thoroughly fed up, so seeing smiling faces and hearing about people enjoying themselves has been a huge boost to us all this week.”

The start of things getting better

Sam finished by saying,

“We really hope that this is the start of things getting better and want so much to see everyone reunited with their friends. As soon as we’re able to increase the number of people we can safely support in the building we’ll be looking at offering further sessions to more of our service users. “We really hope that everyone is staying safe and we look forward to welcoming everyone back soon.”

