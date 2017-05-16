Body part found by dog walker confirmed as woman’s

The forearm and hand had been in the water for sometime, but following analysis, police confirm it belonged to a woman.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

forensics

A human arm and hand, found by a dog walker in Freshwater Bay in December last year, has been confirmed as belonging to a woman.

A member of the public had handed in the human remains to the Boat House at Freshwater Bay on 28th December.

The forearm and hand, decomposed down to the bone were sent away for further analysis.

Hampshire Constabulary have not yet been able to confirm who the hand had belonged to.

Inquiries are ongoing.

Source: BBC

Location map
View the location of this story.

Tuesday, 16th May, 2017 5:58pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fie

Filed under: Featured, Freshwater, Island-wide, Police, West Wight

Print Friendly

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*