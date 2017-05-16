Body part found by dog walker confirmed as woman’s

A human arm and hand, found by a dog walker in Freshwater Bay in December last year, has been confirmed as belonging to a woman.

A member of the public had handed in the human remains to the Boat House at Freshwater Bay on 28th December.

The forearm and hand, decomposed down to the bone were sent away for further analysis.

Hampshire Constabulary have not yet been able to confirm who the hand had belonged to.

Inquiries are ongoing.

Source: BBC

