Borrow eBooks and eAudiobooks though Council’s latest app

The most mobile library of all has arrived on the Island. BorrowBox is a user-friendly app that enables public library customers to download and borrow eBooks and eAudiobooks via digital loans.

BorrowBox is the only app of its kind in the world with an inbuilt eBook reader and eAudiobook player and means you can borrow from council libraries 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Rob Jones, library services manager, says,

“On your smart phone, on your iPad, on your home computer, or Kindle Fire – once you have downloaded BorrowBox, it means you can borrow eBooks and e Audiobooks at any time at your convenience. “You’ll be able to access books around the clock, from the very best authors, including big names such as Lee Child, Ruth Rendell, Kate Morton, Ian McEwan, S.K. Tremayne and Lynda LaPlante, among others. “The selection of local and international bestselling titles is expanding constantly and best of all, the app is free to download.”

Download ebooks

The app can be used online and with Apple iOS and Google Android devices and means eBooks can be downloaded directly from the BorrowBox app.

The BorrowBox app is available now from the App Store and Google. Play and you can install it on all your mobile devices for free. It is also available for the Kindle Fire.

How to get started

Download the app from the App Store or Google Play services. You can also get an app for the Kindle Fire (check our Website for details).

Select the Isle of Wight from the drop-down list of available library services. Enter your library card number and PIN.

If you don’t have a library card or don’t know your PIN, please visit any of the Island’s libraries, where staff will be happy to help you or contact the library service on (01983) 823824.

