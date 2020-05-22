British Gas staff keeping Isle of Wight Foodbank donations from supermarkets on the road

A few weeks ago Tesco donated £15m of food and supplies nationally to the Trussell Trust (who operate foodbanks around the UK).

However, the Trust were having problems getting the food distributed to their foodbanks, so British Gas stepped in and, with its large logistical capabilities, offered vehicles and drivers to help move the food around the country.

Staff volunteer their time

Many employees across British Gas have volunteered their time to help collect and deliver supplies and food parcels. Here on the Isle of Wight efforts have been co-ordinated by Paul Richards.

News OnTheWight spoke with Paul this morning (Friday) about the partnership. He’s the lead for the Southampton distribution centre and responsible, not just for organising the Isle of Wight deliveries, but also for 14 other foodbank centres, including Bournemouth, Farnborough, Basingstoke, Portsmouth and Southampton.

Alex Elliott, Paul Courage, Nick Shelley & Roger Sancho

He explained that the vehicle leasing business that British Gas uses, Hitachi, offered vans for them to use that were empty (with no racking).

Paul said,

“It was during helping to unload the Island’s deliveries and meeting Hannah and other foodbank volunteers that I thought we as a British Gas team on the Island may be able to contribute to help the foodbank and wider community.”

Isle of Wight ferry company, Red Funnel, have also contributed, sponsoring British Gas’s foodbank crossings, as well as donating supplies and setting up permanent foodbank stations in their ferry terminals.

Sainsbury’s step in too

British Gas staff pictured above (Alex Elliott, Paul Courage, Nick Shelley and Roger Sancho) have also helped by picking up four loads (£1,600 worth) of food from Sainsbury’s and delivering it to the Fodbank depot in Cowes.

Well done to all involved. These supplies are vital now more than ever due to the impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) lockdown.

Image: At top of article – Glyn, Nic, Hannah (foodbank), Geoff (foodbank), Alex, Nick and Chris