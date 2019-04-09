Calling All Adrenaline Junkies: How about a skydive for Age UK Isle of Wight?

Elisha shares this latest news on behalf of Age UK Isle of Wight. Ed

Age UK Isle of Wight (Age UKIW) are calling for adventurous fundraisers to take on the incredible challenge of a sponsored tandem skydive from over 12,000ft!

The jump, going from Sandown Airport on Tuesday 9th July, will offer each jumper an unrivalled aerial view of the Isle of Wight. Each skydiver will experience freefall adrenaline at speeds approaching 120 miles per hour, followed by a stunning canopy ride back down to earth.

Leachman: All money raised stays on the Island

Elisha Leachman, Age UKIW’s Fundraising Manager, said:

“This year we have teamed up with Red Squirrel Property ltd to try and beat last year’s target of raising £6,000. Our tandem skydive is a great way to tick something off your bucket list whilst helping out your local charity. “As a completely local and independent charity, all fundraising support we receive stays on the Island to support older people to live well independently.”

Commitment to raise £400

Interested fundraisers can secure their seat in the plane today with an £80 deposit and a commitment to reach a minimum sponsorship / fundraising target of £400 for Age UKIW.

Get in touch

To find out more about skydiving for Age UKIW, and to register to take part in, please visit the Website or contact the Age UKIW Fundraising Department by calling: (01983) 301343 or email: fundraising@ageukiw.org.uk.