Spring into action with Alice’s radio exercise programme

Vectis Radio is all about giving people opportunities, and when keep fit instructor Alice Blue joined the team, the station decided to step up to the challenge.
Now Alice – who runs the Spring Chicks Keep Fit Class at Binstead Community Centre – has her own slot on the Wednesday Afternoon Show, which means listeners can spring into action under her guidance.
Exercise to the radio
Each short session includes music and a few simple exercises, then the chance to try out the moves to some Vectis Radio music.
Alice said:
“I got involved with Vectis Radio after listening in and thinking how professional it sounds. Then I got the idea of introducing keep fit into the equation, and it all took off from there!”
Formula works for every age
Alice goes on to explain,
“Spring Chicks classes are for women over the age of 40, but of course on the radio, we have no idea how old you are, or if you are a woman – and it doesn’t matter!
“We have come up with a formula that works for everyone of any age, and we all know how important it is to get up out of the chair and move around as often as possible, so it seemed like a great opportunity to spread the word.”
