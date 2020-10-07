Calling young Islanders: You can help make a difference on Police Youth Commission

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Youth Commission is seeking new members aged 14-25.

The Youth Commission acts as the voice of young people, informing and supporting Police and Crime Commissioner, Michael Lane, in his work and helping him to challenge the Chief Constable on areas that are of importance to young people.

Giving young people a voice

James Bowman, 25, from Basingstoke said,

“I recommend joining as you’re not only changing the future you are giving young people who don’t get listened to a voice that everyone hears as well as being part of a family of like-minded people”

Youth Commission members consult with young people on police and crime issues and seek ideas on how these can be tackled. They also work to raise awareness and educate young people via campaigns. Members of the Youth Commission gain a variety of skills, work with a range of people and learn about different issues that are relevant to them and their peers.

Key issues for the year

Each year the Youth Commission selects a number of key issues to focus on and it is currently tackling Serious Violence, Hate Crime and Exploitation. Past topics of focus have included unhealthy relationships, hate crime, substance misuse, cyber safety and relationships with the police.

The Youth Commission makes a real difference, it has:

Successfully piloted cyber ambassadors in schools to help keep children safe online – the scheme is now available to all schools in the Hampshire policing area

Run a nationally recognised campaign to educate young people on how to spot the signs of an unhealthy relationship and know where to get help. This included feeding back the views of thousands of young people to government in order to influence changes to personal, social, and health education in schools.

Created and produced board games that are used by youth organisations and substance misuse services to encourage conversations about substance misuse

Lane: A strong voice on societal issues

Police and Crime Commissioner, Michael Lane, said:

“The Youth Commission gives young people an opportunity to have an independent and strong voice on societal issues that affect them. The Youth Commission works so well because it is about young people talking to, and hearing the voices of, other young people. “It is important to me that we listen and take on board the views of young people because it is very much about their future.”

Working with others who care about making social change

Youth Commission Member, Anna Bodman, 19, from Eastleigh, said,

“Being a member of the youth commission has played an instrumental role in pushing me outside of my comfort zone and improving my confidence tenfold. “The experience of being surrounded by such a diverse group of people (who now feel like a family!) who all care so deeply about making social change is truly inspiring and has helped to shape my career prospects as well as my personal life. “From networking with politicians, learning about social media strategy, and receiving training on substance misuse in the area, the Youth Commission has given me so many phenomenal experiences that will continue to shape me as a person, as well as make change in the local area”

Get in touch

If you are aged 14-25 and interested visit the Commissioner’s Website before November 1st to find out more and apply to join.

Applicants with experience of the police and criminal justice systems, as an offender, victim or any other interaction are welcome to apply.

News shared by the office of the Police and Crime Commissioner. Ed