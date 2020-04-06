Changes to the way Isle of Wight births and deaths are registered

In order to keep our community and registration staff safe and at home, registration of deaths is now being undertaken by telephone only.

Registrars are now registering deaths by telephone, from home. Appointments to register can be booked by calling (01983) 823233 and pressing option 1.

Funeral paperwork will be emailed directly to the relevant agencies.

Certificates ordered online

Certificates will not be produced at the point of registration.

They can be ordered online. Please allow ten days for delivery.

Birth registrations suspended

Birth registrations are currently suspended. New parents will need to register their child’s birth at a later date once the national suspension is lifted.

Further communication will be undertaken at that time.

For further information, visit the Website.

