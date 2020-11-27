Christmas comes to Nettlestone and Seaview – with a different look

This Christmas the villages of Nettlestone and Seaview will be decorated with lit trees – but what a difference.

The ‘live’ potted trees that have adorned the Parish for the past three years are now too big and too heavy to handle.

A forest of wooden pallet trees

So Nettlestone and Seaview Men in Sheds have created a forest of wooden pallet trees.

These have been painted by volunteers from the Community Partnership and will be lit up around and about for all to enjoy.

The ‘live’ potted Christmas trees will be on sale at the Community Shop in Seaview High Street from early December.

Late night shopping and Carols

Look out too for late night shopping evenings and hopefully an outdoor Carol service. Dates to be announced.

News shared by Vilma, in her own words. Ed

Image: © Rob Webb