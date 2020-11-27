Christmas comes to Nettlestone and Seaview – with a different look

Men in Sheds have created a forest of wooden pallet trees this year for Christmas in Nettlestone and Seaview. Check them out in December

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Christmas trees made from pallets

This Christmas the villages of Nettlestone and Seaview will be decorated with lit trees – but what a difference. 

The ‘live’ potted trees that have adorned the Parish for the past three years are now too big and too heavy to handle. 

A forest of wooden pallet trees
So Nettlestone and Seaview Men in Sheds have created a forest of wooden pallet trees. 

These have been painted by volunteers from the Community Partnership and will be lit up around and about for all to enjoy. 

The ‘live’ potted Christmas trees will be on sale at the Community Shop in Seaview High Street from early December.

Late night shopping and Carols
Look out too for late night shopping evenings and hopefully an outdoor Carol service.  Dates to be announced.

News shared by Vilma, in her own words. Ed

Image: © Rob Webb

Friday, 27th November, 2020 11:14am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2o66

Filed under: Community, Featured, Nettlestone, Seaview

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*