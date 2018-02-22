Got some spare time? Why not consider helping at the Classic Boat Museum

The wonderful Classic Boat Museum – which has a gallery in East Cowes and a soon-to-open Museum in Cowes – are very keen to recruit new volunteers to help in a variety of roles. If you have regular spare time why not consider getting involved?

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

classic boat museum - lifeboat

Mark McNeill from the Classic Boat Museum share this appeal for volunteers. Ed

The Classic Boat Museum now located in Cowes, Medina Yard, is planning to reopen to the public in the spring of 2018 after a two year closure.

We are now looking for a number of volunteers to cover various duties on a part-time basis. If you have a genuine interest in local maritime heritage and would like to help us show our unique collection to the public, we would love to hear from you now.

How you can help
The Boat Museum are hoping to find volunteers in the following areas

  • Ticket office and tours staff to cover all our proposed opening hours. Need at least two people on duty throughout, to ensure accompanied areas are covered, workshop shed, lifeboat, Sea Trident.
  • General volunteers to cover exhibit cleaning (regular), shed cleaning, general maintenance, odd jobs where no particular skills are required.
  • Boat restoration specialists for our scheduled restorations / maintenance and other projects that may come up.
  • Skills in any other trades like, metal work, electronics, woodwork, IT, marketing, social media, etc will be required.

We already have some great volunteers, of course, like Tod Taylor, Jill and Nick Bredon, Rod Moody, Mike Dixon, but we have no contingency.

Get in touch
Shifts can be flexible to suit you and volunteers with specific skills to help with maintenance and restorations are also welcome to apply.

Please contact Steve Symons, Director Classic Boat Restorations Ltd, Trustee Classic Boat Centre Trust by emailing steve@maritimeisle.org or call on 07962 157 767.

Location map
View the location of this story.

Thursday, 22nd February, 2018 11:17am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2g3B

Filed under: East Cowes, Featured, Volunteering

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*