Got some spare time? Why not consider helping at the Classic Boat Museum

Mark McNeill from the Classic Boat Museum share this appeal for volunteers. Ed

The Classic Boat Museum now located in Cowes, Medina Yard, is planning to reopen to the public in the spring of 2018 after a two year closure.

We are now looking for a number of volunteers to cover various duties on a part-time basis. If you have a genuine interest in local maritime heritage and would like to help us show our unique collection to the public, we would love to hear from you now.

How you can help

The Boat Museum are hoping to find volunteers in the following areas

Ticket office and tours staff to cover all our proposed opening hours. Need at least two people on duty throughout, to ensure accompanied areas are covered, workshop shed, lifeboat, Sea Trident.

General volunteers to cover exhibit cleaning (regular), shed cleaning, general maintenance, odd jobs where no particular skills are required.

Boat restoration specialists for our scheduled restorations / maintenance and other projects that may come up.

Skills in any other trades like, metal work, electronics, woodwork, IT, marketing, social media, etc will be required.

We already have some great volunteers, of course, like Tod Taylor, Jill and Nick Bredon, Rod Moody, Mike Dixon, but we have no contingency.

Get in touch

Shifts can be flexible to suit you and volunteers with specific skills to help with maintenance and restorations are also welcome to apply.

Please contact Steve Symons, Director Classic Boat Restorations Ltd, Trustee Classic Boat Centre Trust by emailing steve@maritimeisle.org or call on 07962 157 767.

