Cllr Mosdell’s ‘Roles should not be given out as sweets’ speech

At last week’s first full council meeting of the new Isle of Wight council since the 6th May election, Conservative councillor for Newchurch, Havenstreet and Ashey, Cllr Clare Mosdell, put forward her nomination for Cllr Steve Hastings to be voted in as Leader of the council.

Several readers who were following our live reporting (catch up here) have asked for a full transcript of Cllr Mosdell’s speech. We are happy to oblige and share below. Sometimes it can be hard to hear every word clearly when Cllrs are speaking to a time limit, so what is reproduced below is to the best of our ability given the recording was taken in a large sports hall and very echoey.

Mosdell: Council must “function in an inclusive and pro-active manner”

Speaking to the motion of selecting a Leader of the Council for the ensuing four years, Cllr Mosdell spoke in favour of Cllr Hastings,

“There must be enthusiasm for this council to function in an inclusive and pro-active manner. You only have to attend one of the meetings that Cllr Hastings has organised with regards to improving our environment and climate change to understand the difference he has already made and will continue to make for the Island. “He wants to increase the number of full councils that are held, he wants to bring back cabinet reports to full council, and he wants to ensure there is an openness and transparency across this chamber. He has integrity and will do what is right and he will across the chamber show integrity to all. He has excellent communications skills, Cllr Hastings is a good listener and that’s an integral part of communication.”

“United” groups

Cllr Mosdell went on to talk about being part of a “united political group”, saying,

“We have seen examples where this council chamber has fallen into chaos through lack of control of debates. Loyalties can become altered and that’s when being the leader of a united political group will show. All he says he will stand by and he will not say one thing and carry out another. “Decisiveness is needed and decisions will need to be brought to the council to be made to make sure that we are working on a consensus to build out future. It has been shown across the chamber that allowing debate to continue for eternity can create a piece-meal decision that satisfies no-one.”

New housing

Housing was also highlighted by Cllr Mosdell who added

“I understand completely that many of you have been elected on your disdain for the Conservatives, but we do genuinely care about the residents of the Island and will be fighting for a fair Island Deal and understand that with 2,363 Islanders on the housing register that we cannot turn down every planning application that comes in front of the planning committee. “Last month there were two houses up for affordable rent [I couldn’t quite hear this properly] across the Island and many of you have already said there must be no new housing in your wards, and one councillor has even already pressed for a complete embargo in his. “Cllr Hastings has already worked with the previous Cabinet in ensuring that we have housing companies ready to start building truly affordable houses for Island families.”

Mosdell: “It will just merge you with a group with no identity”

Cllr Mosdell focused the rest of her speech on those members who were voted in with a political identity, ie, Green, LibDem, Labour and Vectis Party.

“There are members of this council that have been voted as Green, LibDem, Labour who have political identity and values. Do you want to be swallowed up into a group independent rainbow? You must all remember that you are now starting your election campaigns for the next four years. How will you be able to try and grow political groups in that election if your colours have been blurred? “Voting for an independent leader this evening will not unite you, it will just merge you with a group with no identity, and no real united mandate.”

Mosdell: “Roles should not be given out as sweets”

Cllr Mosdell finished by saying,

“There is no shame in abstaining and remember what your real political beliefs are. “Roles within the council should not be given out as sweets to tempt you into losing your identity, and trust me, you suck a sick sweet for long enough and it will lose its sweet flavour and you’ll have gained nothing but the slightly strange taste of ‘was that really worth it?’ “I will of course be voting for Cllr Hastings this evening.”

The new leader

Cllr Steve Hastings (read profile) achieved 18 votes (all from fellow Conservatives), but Cllr Lora Peacey-Wilcox (read profile) gained two more, with 20 votes, 18 Alliance Group members, plus Cllr Andrew Garratt (LibDem) and Cllr Daryll Pitcher (Vectis) and was declared the new Leader of the Isle of Wight council for the next four years, as well as Chair of the Cabinet.