Live: First Isle of Wight council meeting since 2021 election

Isle of Wight councillors will meet in person tonight (Wednesday 26th May) for the first full council meeting since the 2021 election.

Follow our live coverage below to see who takes power at the council for the next four years. Will it be the Conservatives with their 18 seats or a coalition of all other councillors. All will be revealed tonight, along with who will be Chairperson, Vice-Chairperson and Leader of the council.

Members will also be voting on a motion to remove prayers from the beginning of the council meeting.

Change to style of coverage

Those readers who have followed our comprehensive live coverage from council meetings for the last 14 years (since 2007), will see a change to the amount of detail posted tonight.

Worsening osteoarthritis in both hands means that I am now limited in how long I can type for and on what device. Unfortunately (or fortunately) I cannot hold my smartphone for very long, let along type to the speed and length that I could even a year ago. Although you won’t see verbatim reporting, I will continue to report the pertinent points from the discussions, for those unable to follow video stream.

Live reporting

Updates appear below and will automatically refresh – anything contained within ((double brackets)) is comment by the author.

Image: Sergey Zolkin under CC BY 2.0