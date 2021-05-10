Steve Hastings: Brief profile of new IW Conservative leader’s political history

Steve Hastings, the Conservative councillor for Brighstone, Calbourne and Shalfleet, is now acting leader for the Conservative Group of councillors.

Many may not know who he is, so here’s a profile News OnTheWight has drawn together to give you some background.

He announced the temporary appointment following the defeat of Dave Stewart – who lost his seat to Green Party candidate, Claire Critchison in the 2021 Isle of Wight council elections.

Awaiting the official vote

Cllr Hastings advised that he’ll remain acting leader until the official vote takes place at the Group’s Annual Meeting this Friday (14th May) when, he says, his appointment will be confirmed.

Political background

News OnTheWight thought it might be interesting for readers to learn more about Cllr Hastings’ political background.

If you have ever clicked on the link on his name, you’ll have seen a potted history of his background, but you can find out a bit more below.

2011 – Conservative hopeful

Looking back at Hastings’ political career, in 2011 he stood as a Conservative candidate in the Chichester district council elections.

He came fifth out of seven candidates and was not elected.

2014 – Defected to UKIP

Having been a member of the Conservative Party for 30 years, in May 2014 Hastings defected to UKIP, taking 31 per cent of the vote in the Baffins (Portsmouth) ward.

He became the group’s deputy leader at Portsmouth City Council.

2015 – Returned to Conservatives

He remained a UKIP councillor with Portsmouth City Council until 2015, when he returned to the Conservatives.

The BBC reported at the time that in a letter to Portsmouth City Council, Hastings had said,

“I feel strongly about protecting Britain’s borders and ensuring we have tighter border controls and lower managed levels of immigration.”

2017 – Stepped down

Whilst still a councillor in Portsmouth, Hastings ran unsuccessfully as a Conservative candidate for the Newport Central ward in May 2017.

He was beaten by Independent, Julie Jones-Evans, who has continued to retain the seat since 2013.

Hastings stepped down from his Baffins (Portsmouth) seat in December 2017.

2018 – Elected in by-election

A month later, in January 2018 Hastings was elected as Conservative Isle of Wight councillor for Central Wight in a by-election.

This followed the resignation as councillor of Bob Seely, who had been elected Isle of Wight MP in June 2017.

Prior to the 2021 election, Cllr Hastings was Cabinet member for Cabinet Member for Environment, Heritage and Waste Management.

