Councillor calls on residents to join him opposing land allocation for 880 new homes

The Isle of Wight councillor for Newport North (inc Whippingham South), Matthew Price, shares this latest news and urges residents to take part in the Island Planning Strategy consultation. Ed

On behalf of my residents of Newport North I’m entirely opposed to the land allocated for development adjacent to New Fairlee Farm within the current Island Plan Review (see allocations here).

Of course houses have to be built, we have a growing population not just on the Island, but across the whole of the United Kingdom, we also have a generation of first time buyers who have never been able to buy.

Pure madness

However, identifying a site which is locked into two of the busiest roads on the Island, which are forever gridlocked, is pure madness. We have two local Primary schools with virtually no capacity.

We have no local services such as Dentists and GP Surgeries for these potential 880 families. The mistakes of Pan Meadows will run deep into Newport’s future and with that development is still barely viable, how can there be any justification for another huge scale housing development which could in reality never be delivered.

Promises from previous developments not delivered

We will be told that infrastructure would be provided within a development of this scale, but some green spaces and footpaths would never be enough. Previous developments including the Hawthorn Meadows and Pan Meadows developments had promised Community Centres, additional Education Services, Doctors and Dentist Surgeries.

Have any of these been delivered? The answer is no.

In fact just look at the history of those developments on the Island and see the failures, even down to the inability to finish or implement new or existing road improvements.

There is also absolutely no mention of any bypass of Newport. Island residents are sick of pretty much all roads leading to Newport and then having to endure Coppins Bridge.

Medina bridge not in draft plan

I know Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, is very interested in the prospect of a bridge over the River Medina and is looking into the viability of this and how this could be funded.

There is however no inclusion of this within the Island Plan Review in direct relation to these 880 houses.

This site not right for scale of development

I cannot and will not accept that this site is right for this scale of development. Newport and Carisbrooke Parish Council unanimously objected to this site, my residents overwhelmingly object to this site being included as a residential development site.

I will vigorously oppose this site’s inclusion in the future land supply allocations and will be seeking the cabinet’s support on ensuring this is removed in its entirety from the Island Plan Review.

Housing target for the Island is undeliverable

Having recently met with our Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely on the subject of Island Plan review, it has become clear that the housing target for the Island is undeliverable on a huge scale.

The land allocation is based on the formula to deliver residential units within those targets. We must as a Planning Authority work with the Government to ensure the appropriate housing target which can realistically meet our actual housing need for the Island.

We have an excellent team within our Planning Department and the targets we are talking about would not allow our Planning Officers the time or freedom to ensure we are getting the very best for our Island’s future development.

Have your say

While I MAY sometimes come across as negative on certain planning issues, I am very pro-development, but as Elected Councillors we are given the mandate by the public to ensure the very best developments are delivered and we are on most occasions their only voice within the planning process.

I urge all residents to comment on the Island Plan Review Consultation. The Conservative Administration will take all views into consideration when finalising the plan and the end date of this consultation is 25th February 2019.