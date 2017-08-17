Council’s Isle of Wight Digital Conference gets Government support

The council share this latest news. Ed

The Isle of Wight Council’s plans to hold a major conference to promote the Island’s digital economy and to position the Island as a ‘digital pathfinder’ has moved a step closer.

Council Leader Dave Stewart, together with Councillor Michael Murwill and Director of Regeneration, Chris Ashman, recently met with senior civil servants at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport in London and with international digital companies interested in helping to develop the Island’s digital economy; as part of their investigation into how the Island can expand development of its digital infrastructure.

Council’s first ever Digital Conference

The discussions lay the foundations for the council’s first ever Digital Conference being held on 8th November 2017 in Cowes.

The conference will bring together businesses, investors and students from across the South of England, in an exciting move to attract new, innovative, future-facing digital businesses to the Isle of Wight, as well as helping existing Island firms to embrace the opportunities for growth presented by the digital economy.

Stewart: “Take the Island global”

Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, said:

“This work is a key element in developing our digital offer. We have unique features that we know will attract investors and already have government support for this initiative. We will shortly announce the programme for the conference which will be very motivating and will help to put our Island ahead of the curve when it comes to innovation and growth in this area. “This is the Island of opportunity and we need to spread the message that we’re open for business. “The Internet connects the Island directly to the whole world and our aim is to take the Island global through the huge opportunities of digital connectivity.”

Murwill: “Want to be a trailblazing council”

Cabinet member for procurement, waste management, special projects and forward planning, Cllr Michael Murwilll, said:

“We want to be a trailblazing council, a real pathfinder, when it comes to creating opportunities on the Island for digital innovation and business investment. “Our forthcoming Digital Conference will help deliver that objective and I’m delighted that the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport are keen to work with us to deliver that vision.”

Image: photosteve101 under CC BY 2.0