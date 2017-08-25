Head to the ‘greatest show in the West’ for the final Summer Shindig

Summer Shindigs are coming to an end at The Cow Co at Tapnell Farm. The past five weeks have seen big summer parties with a different theme of family friendly entertainment each week.

Greatest show in the West

Roll up, roll up to the greatest show in the West.

It’s the final Summer Shindig of 2017 on Thursday 31st August and we’re going out with a bang at our Twilight Circus.

We’ll be joined by stilt-walkers, a close-up magician and fire eaters for the ultimate thrill and visual spectacle!

There’ll also be a face painter ready to transform you, trampolines to perfect your acrobatic moves and circus skills lessons so that you can get involved and learn from the experts.

Delicious food and drink

Stop off at The Cow Co BBQ for a delicious meaty treat and don’t forget to visit the Pop-Up bar which will be serving refreshing lagers, ales, cocktails and fruity mocktails.

Free entry

Summer Shindigs begin at 5pm and are free to enter.

If you wish to eat inside at The Cow Co, advance booking is required (it gets booked up quickly).

Please book online through our Website.

Please note that trampolines and other rides have a charge.

Location map

View the location of this story.