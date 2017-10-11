The Freshwater Circle: Artists, musicians, poets and dancers share their take

This weekend sees the launch of a new exhibition at Dimbola Museum and Galleries in Freshwater.

This exhibition of contemporary craft, poetry, dance, film and photography responds to the life, work and legacy of pioneering Victorian photographer Julia Margaret Cameron and her circle.

The ‘Freshwater Circle’

Known as the ‘Freshwater Circle’, Julia hosted a salon of eminent artists, writers, thinkers and scientists at Dimbola. QuayCrafts is an artist-led group, living and working on the Isle of Wight, working in a wide range of media to challenge the boundaries of contemporary craft.

The group have invited poets, musicians, dancers and other artists to join them in creating a festival of the arts exploring the themes, pre-occupations and surroundings of Julia and her friends.

A vibrant centre for the arts

This exhibition forms the centrepiece of a project which has sought to foster an atmosphere of artistic experimentation in keeping with the spirit of Julia and the aspirations of Dimbola today, to create a vibrant centre for the arts.

A programme of opportunities for schools and community organisations has brought new audiences and participants to the festival.

‘Out of the Shadows’ has created connections between artists working in a range of different disciplines, leading to new collaborations, partnerships and possibilities.

Private view

All are welcome to the private View taking place this Saturday (14th) between 6-8pm. Take in the exhibition and grab the chance to meet some of the artists involved.

The exhibition runs between 14th October – 31st December, but there are lots of associated events taking place at Dimbola as part of the project.

