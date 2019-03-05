Drones and Unmanned Air Vehicles the subject of next Cafe Scientifique talk

Next Monday’s Cafe Scientifique talk should be of interest to many on the Isle of Wight, “Drones and other Unmanned Air Vehicles”.

Dr Stephen Prior (read about him here) from the Engineering and Physical Sciences Faculty at Southampton University will be crossing the Solent to talk about “Drones and other Unmanned Air Vehicles”.

His talk was recommended by a member of the Isle of Wight branch of the Institute of Engineering and Technology.

Where and when

The talk takes place on Monday 11th March (7pm start) in the Regenecy Suite above the Shanklin Conservative Club, Palmerston Road, just off the High Street.

The nearest car parks are in Landguard Road and Orchardleigh Road, both only two or three minutes walk away. Parking is free after 6pm.

As we have to pay a rent for the facilities, we have to ask for a donation of at least £3 on the door to make sure we cover all our expenses. i.e. the rent, cost of speakers’ travel expenses and a meal, plus overnight accommodation if needed. There is a concession for students under 18 (£1.50).

Image: Robert Sullivan under CC BY 2.0