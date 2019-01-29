Drugs seized on the Isle of Wight in ‘County Lines’ operation

Police share this latest news, Ed

Hampshire Constabulary has seized over £28,000 worth of drugs and made 35 arrests during a week of intense activity to tackle ‘County Lines’ drug dealing. Over £12,000 cash was also recovered.

During the week commencing Monday 21 January, along with other forces nationwide, we have taken part in a national week of action led by the National Crime Agency.

Officers have executed warrants, stop searched, conducted safeguarding visits, and worked with local schools to raise awareness of this method of drug supply.

Drugs dogs at ferry terminals

Working proactively with our partners at the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit and British Transport Police we have been targeting and disrupting those involved in ‘County Lines’ drug dealing.

Officers have also been at the Isle of Wight Ferry terminals with drugs dogs to check passengers travelling between the Isle of Wight and the mainland.

On the Isle of Wight there were four four arrests with the following seizures:

£4,170 cash seized

120g cannabis seized

2g suspected heroin seized

1g suspected crack cocaine seized

One suspected Taser seized

See seizures from other parts of the region.

What is County Lines?

County Lines is the name given to drug dealing which involves organised crime groups from urban centres expanding their drug dealing activity to smaller towns and rural areas.

Dealers typically use a single phone line to facilitate the supply of drugs which becomes a valuable asset and is protected with violence and intimidation.

‘Hostile environment’ for drug dealers

As part of our Fortress plan we are committed to working with our partners to ensure Hampshire and the Isle of Wight is a hostile environment for those seeking to profit from drugs.

We also look to identify those on the edges of criminality due to their own vulnerabilities or dependency on drugs and ensure they are directed to support from partners to take a different path.

Reeves: Hugely successful week of action

The intense week of operational activity in Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight was led by Superintendent Matthew Reeves (pictured above):

“This week of action has been hugely successful from our perspective. A number of officers and staff have come together to target county lines which present the greatest threat, risk and harm to our communities. This is work we continue as everyday business. “County Lines isn’t isolated to large UK cities, this is a real issue which is affecting Hampshire along with other areas in the country. “It’s not only the obviously vulnerable who are groomed for county lines. Young people from all backgrounds have been groomed for transporting and dealing drugs. “This type of criminality needs a partnership approach, including our communities. I would urge anyone who is concerned about someone who may be involved in this activity to contact us or one of our partners. “We continue to work with our colleagues in education, social care, transport networks and charities among others to tackle this issue in collaboration.”

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Southey, from the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit, said:

“We are working hard, alongside partner agencies and our colleagues in Hampshire Constabulary to identify and target the most serious offenders in County Lines drugs supply gangs. “Those involved in County Lines networks not only exploit the most vulnerable people in society, but their criminality has a wide and far-reaching effect across society. “Drugs supply isn’t something we will tolerate in the south east, and we are determined to bring those involved to justice.”

Waterlooville

Three arrests

£713 cash seized

Five mobile phones seized

Portsmouth

Nine arrests (one later charged)

114g suspected crack cocaine seized

94g suspected heroin seized

18g cannabis

£1754 cash seized

Ten mobile phones seized

New Forest

Two arrested (one later released NFA)

14g suspected crack cocaine seized

6g suspected heroin seized

Two mobile phones seized

Basingstoke

Five arrests (three later charged)

32g suspected crack cocaine seized

28g suspected heroin seized

31g cannabis seized

£1040 cash seized

Eight mobile phones seized

Two knives seized

Andover

Five arrests

10g suspected crack cocaine seized

19g suspected heroin seized

4g cannabis seized

£2898 cash seized

Nine mobile phones seized

Alton

One arrest

£140 cash and one mobile phone seized

Southampton

Five arrests

59g suspected crack cocaine seized

153g of pills seized

15g of cannabis seized

Five mobile phones seized

Gosport

One arrest

6g cannabis seized

£545 cash seized

Two mobile phones seized

Image: Cristian C under CC BY 2.0