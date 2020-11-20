East Cowes could now have the youngest councillor in the country

East Cowes Town Council is very pleased to welcome a new councillor to their ranks.

Cllr Cameron Palin was the successful candidate following a co-option process and the council officially welcomed him at their Full Council meeting on 19th November 2020.

Youngest in country?

At just 18 years of age, he is believed to be the youngest parish councillor in the country.

Cllr Palin has a wide range of skills and interests and is very keen to represent views of the younger sector of the East Cowes community.

Palin: A complete honour

Cameron said,

“Over the last four years I have been working closely with the East Cowes community on a variety of issues including the Floating Bridge, Umbrella Tree and on town regeneration. “This work showed me the vital role our town councils play, and to have now been co-opted onto the East Cowes Town Council is a complete honour. “I would make it my focus to get the younger demographic more engaged and have discussions with them about what they would like to see in our town as it is their future and they should be involved in shaping their town.”

Rann: Enthusiasm and youthful knowledge

Cllr Jane Rann, Mayor of East Cowes said:

“Together with my fellow councillors, I look forward to working with our new Osborne Ward town councillor. “I feel the Town Council and the community will greatly benefit from his enthusiasm and youthful knowledge.”

