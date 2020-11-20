East Cowes could now have the youngest councillor in the country

At just 18 years of age, Cameron is believed to be the youngest parish councillor in the country

cameron palin and floating bridge

East Cowes Town Council is very pleased to welcome a new councillor to their ranks.

Cllr Cameron Palin was the successful candidate following a co-option process and the council officially welcomed him at their Full Council meeting on 19th November 2020.

Youngest in country?
At just 18 years of age, he is believed to be the youngest parish councillor in the country.

Cllr Palin has a wide range of skills and interests and is very keen to represent views of the younger sector of the East Cowes community.

Palin: A complete honour
Cameron said,

“Over the last four years I have been working closely with the East Cowes community on a variety of issues including the Floating Bridge, Umbrella Tree and on town regeneration.

“This work showed me the vital role our town councils play, and to have now been co-opted onto the East Cowes Town Council is a complete honour.

“I would make it my focus to get the younger demographic more engaged and have discussions with them about what they would like to see in our town as it is their future and they should be involved in shaping their town.”

Rann: Enthusiasm and youthful knowledge
Cllr Jane Rann, Mayor of East Cowes said:

“Together with my fellow councillors, I look forward to working with our new Osborne Ward town councillor.

“I feel the Town Council and the community will greatly benefit from his enthusiasm and youthful knowledge.”

Colin

Good luck to Cameron. The Island needs some younger voices on the councils.

20, November 2020 10:48 am
laurashales

Funny how just after the greens announce their candidates for the next election suddenly they decide to put one on a parish council. I fear Mr Palin may be a puppet on a string in an election battle which he has very little chance of winning.

20, November 2020 10:02 am
Vix Lowthion
That’s not how co-option works, Laura. The process lasts for many weeks, and Cameron has been working closely with the Town Council for years on the issues detailed in the article. Cameron is no puppet – he already *leads* on key campaigns to support the residents of East Cowes and the Osborne Ward – and beyond. He is an outstanding candidate for the county council elections in… Read more »
20, November 2020 11:16 am
laurashales

I think you misunderstood my comment. Much like you misunderstand most islanders.

20, November 2020 1:05 pm

