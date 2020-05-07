East Cowes Town decorated for VE Day commemorations (photos)

East Cowes Town Council are extremely happy to share these pictures of the East Cowes Town decorations to commemorate VE Day.

The decorations have all been handmade by East Cowes VE Celebration Crafters and their VE Day work has been displayed around the Town to celebrate the VE Day 75th Anniversary on Friday 8th May.

Rann: Spreading some cheer in unsettling times

The Mayor, Cllr Jane Rann, on behalf of the Town Council, sent huge thanks to all the knitters and crafters for all their hard work and the wonderful displays that can be seen around the Town.

She said,

“The VE Day decorations will spread some cheer in these unsettling times we are experiencing.”

Public celebrations on hold

Cllr Michael Paler has worked closely with the East Cowes VE Celebration Crafters on this project and together with Town Councillors and residents, has been working very hard, for over a year, on plans to celebrate this special day in our calendar.

Sadly, the current situation, has meant that this has been put on hold until next May.

VE Day will be marked by the Town Council with the laying of wreaths at the East Cowes War Memorial and the Town Hall.

News shared by Sue on behalf of East Cowes Town Council. Ed